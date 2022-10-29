North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Stock Price Up 16.7% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$18.60 and last traded at C$18.18. Approximately 112,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 76,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.58.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares increased their price target on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.19.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.52.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,500 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,245,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,033,777.40. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$272,614.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,258,878.60. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 327,900 shares of company stock worth $4,878,274.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

