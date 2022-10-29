NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 354 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.00.

TRV stock opened at $181.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,461 shares of company stock worth $3,097,934 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

