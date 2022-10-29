NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 151 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 1,193.9% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.71.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $159.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

