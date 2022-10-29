NorthRock Partners LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,382,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,772 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 992,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,960,000 after acquiring an additional 685,884 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,971,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,847,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,575,330,000 after acquiring an additional 490,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $174.75 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.58 and a twelve month high of $256.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Ken Vroman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.41, for a total transaction of $151,057.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,805.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

