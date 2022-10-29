NorthRock Partners LLC Has $378,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,231,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $159.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

