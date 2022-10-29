NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 380 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $133.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.65 and its 200-day moving average is $119.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Barclays dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

