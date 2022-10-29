NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $242.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.01 and a 200-day moving average of $241.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $292.05.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
