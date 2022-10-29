Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,686,000 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 3,351,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWARF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 3,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,306. Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95.
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 aircraft. It is also involved in aircraft financing, leasing, and ownership activities; and cargo activities.
See Also
