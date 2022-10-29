NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $102.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of NovoCure from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.86.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

NovoCure stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.06. The stock had a trading volume of 614,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,723. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $116.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.97.

Insider Activity

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.13 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,012.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $58,305.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 551,176 shares in the company, valued at $38,394,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $513,371.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,012.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,424 shares of company stock worth $3,464,606 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the first quarter valued at about $21,362,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 10.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,331,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,030,000 after buying an additional 218,216 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 38.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 430,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after buying an additional 118,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 4,220.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 116,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 113,866 shares during the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NovoCure

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.