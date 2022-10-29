NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. NVE has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.15.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.
NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.
