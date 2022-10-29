NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. NVE has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.27 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in NVE during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NVE by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVE by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in NVE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in NVE during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

