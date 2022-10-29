OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Update

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 964,400 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of OceanPal

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OceanPal stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Veriti Management LLC owned about 2.84% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanPal alerts:

OceanPal Price Performance

Shares of OP remained flat at $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 194,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,367. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. OceanPal has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $12.09.

OceanPal Dividend Announcement

OceanPal ( NASDAQ:OP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.57 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

OceanPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.