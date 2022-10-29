Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $75.56 million and $1.37 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain launched on June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,939,591 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

