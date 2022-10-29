Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Up 11.8%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). 51,092,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 439% from the average session volume of 9,476,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of £2.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

