Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.97

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.97 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.06). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06), with a volume of 351,782 shares trading hands.

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.82.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

