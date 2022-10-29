Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Papa John’s International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 46.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $72.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. Papa John’s International has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

In related news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

