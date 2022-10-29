Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paramount Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.96-0.98 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.40.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $6.53. 2,005,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,604. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $11.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.66 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,344,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,420,000 after acquiring an additional 384,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Group by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,993,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after acquiring an additional 677,711 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 771,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

