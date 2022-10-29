Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.96-$0.98 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Paramount Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.96-0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.40.

Shares of PGRE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.53. 2,005,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,604. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.66 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 143.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 77,805 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth $325,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

