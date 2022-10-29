Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at $983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 88,728 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 45,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 23.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

Shares of PPIH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. 3,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 0.22. Perma-Pipe International has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $15.70.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.14%.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers provides and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Further Reading

