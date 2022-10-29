Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the September 30th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.7 days.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock traded down 1.95 on Friday, reaching 170.00. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of 164.11 and a 52 week high of 246.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 180.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is 187.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pernod Ricard from €256.00 ($261.22) to €277.00 ($282.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 229.40.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

