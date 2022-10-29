Personal Capital Advisors Corp Acquires 515 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $11,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,512,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,413,000 after acquiring an additional 786,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,562,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,594,000 after acquiring an additional 743,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,227,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,700,000 after acquiring an additional 842,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.41 and a 1-year high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,570 shares of company stock worth $7,434,941. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.