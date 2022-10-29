PotCoin Hits Market Cap of $709,720.62 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 24.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $709,720.62 and $503.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00034909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00021646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00272542 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001244 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003764 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004779 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019499 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

