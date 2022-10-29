PotCoin (POT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $421.00

PotCoin (POT) traded up 15% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. PotCoin has a market cap of $755,920.54 and approximately $421.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 33% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00033797 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00021571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00271266 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001237 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003747 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004677 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019491 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.