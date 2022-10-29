PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) PT Raised to C$27.00 at CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$21.28 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$12.75 and a 12 month high of C$22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.13. The firm has a market cap of C$5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.06%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.