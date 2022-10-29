Presearch Market Capitalization Tops $25.01 Million (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $25.01 million and $124,666.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Presearch token can now be bought for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Presearch

Presearch was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. Presearch’s official message board is presearch.medium.com. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io.

Buying and Selling Presearch

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

