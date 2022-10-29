PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.38 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.58 billion-$2.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. PROG also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.32-2.38 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRG. TheStreet lowered PROG from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.17. The stock had a trading volume of 710,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $873.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.97. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Insider Activity at PROG

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $649.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.05 million. PROG had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 5.34%. Sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brian Garner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,960.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after buying an additional 659,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PROG by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PROG by 379.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 175,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PROG in the 1st quarter valued at $4,770,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PROG by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 518,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 136,272 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.