Prom (PROM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.47 Million

Prom (PROM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Prom has a market cap of $91.78 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.58 or 0.00026714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.58514679 USD and is up 1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,286,486.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

