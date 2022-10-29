QITMEER NETWORK 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $90,633.00 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $90,633.00 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be purchased for approximately $2.56 or 0.00012368 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QITMEER NETWORK alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.69 or 0.31886327 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 2.55940901 USD and is down -5.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $22,424.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QITMEER NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QITMEER NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.