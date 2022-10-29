Quant (QNT) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Quant token can now be purchased for $163.26 or 0.00781714 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a total market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $72.75 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,653.78 or 0.31891673 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000470 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012458 BTC.
About Quant
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
