QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Short Interest Update

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on QuickLogic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QuickLogic by 10.3% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 53,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of QUIK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,771. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a P/E ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.66. QuickLogic has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $9.21.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.