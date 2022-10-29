QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.83

QUINT (QUINT) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. QUINT has a market cap of $1.46 billion and $150,186.00 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUINT has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUINT token can currently be bought for $1.83 or 0.00008761 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,655.62 or 0.31867710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00012446 BTC.

QUINT Profile

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINT using one of the exchanges listed above.

