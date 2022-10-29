RAMP Price Tops $0.0594 on Exchanges (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $26,667.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 47.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000367 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,630.03 or 0.31887744 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012454 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.