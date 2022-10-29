Raydium Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $76.23 million and $7.98 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002543 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,969 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,863,103 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

