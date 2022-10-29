Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Red Rock Resorts has raised its dividend payment by an average of 95.7% annually over the last three years. Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.3%.

RRR opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.49. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 2.18.

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.75. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 146.71% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $45.00 target price on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In other news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,943.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 18.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth about $92,000. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

