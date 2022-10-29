Robert W. Baird Increases Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $200.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a sell rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Medpace Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $222.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.58 and its 200-day moving average is $154.22. Medpace has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $235.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 56,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.65 per share, with a total value of $8,916,211.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,774,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $910,286,865. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 62,515 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.58 per share, with a total value of $10,476,263.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,893,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,577,763.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 59.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 63.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 486.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

