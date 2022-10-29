Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.82. Rockwell Medical has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 395.64% and a negative net margin of 43.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rockwell Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Rockwell Medical worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.