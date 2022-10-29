Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.72-$3.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.09-$14.13 EPS.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $413.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.39. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $501.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

