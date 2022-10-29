Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €58.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($59.18) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOSS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €57.80 ($58.98) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €52.00 ($53.06) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €46.57 ($47.52) on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a twelve month high of €59.98 ($61.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.