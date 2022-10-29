Royce & Associates LP Buys 498,818 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,818 shares during the period. Air Lease comprises approximately 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.29% of Air Lease worth $85,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 1,157.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Air Lease stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.02. 569,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $557.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on AL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

