Royce & Associates LP Has $54.86 Million Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84,341 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.64% of Haemonetics worth $54,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAE. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Haemonetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Haemonetics news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,916.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,729 shares of company stock valued at $4,157,115 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 410,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,144. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.73 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

