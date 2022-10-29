Royce & Associates LP Has $61.35 Million Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. Quaker Chemical makes up about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $61,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $9.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.45. 82,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.32. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $276.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

