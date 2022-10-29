Royce & Associates LP Purchases 24,670 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 638,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,670 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $43,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESE. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 990,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 110,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESE traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.80. The stock had a trading volume of 65,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.58. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

