RTC Group (LON:RTC) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $19.38

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.38 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.06 ($0.21). RTC Group shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.22), with a volume of 1 shares traded.

RTC Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 19.33 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15.

About RTC Group

(Get Rating)

RTC Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers technical recruitment solutions to the general engineering, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sectors; technical and engineering workforce solutions, such as recruitment, training, account management, contingent labor, and fleet provision to the rail, energy, construction, highways, and transportation sectors; and contract and permanent staffing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.