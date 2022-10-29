Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the September 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $43.05. 3,167,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $494,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sanofi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,348 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sanofi by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 612,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 45,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

