Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 26.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STX. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Benchmark cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

STX stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $49.62 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.96.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $22,084,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,119,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

