Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average is $72.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.