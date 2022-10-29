Seizert Capital Partners LLC Buys 6,772 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 2.0% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Liberty Broadband worth $38,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. 624,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,096. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $169.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 142.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

