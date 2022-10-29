Seizert Capital Partners LLC Purchases 539,050 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Progress Software comprises approximately 1.8% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.69% of Progress Software worth $33,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 9.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 38.8% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 214,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $6,828,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $62,875.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,949 shares of company stock worth $837,111. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.71. 355,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,518. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.90.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

