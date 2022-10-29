SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

Institutional Trading of SemiLEDs

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SemiLEDs stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of SemiLEDs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SemiLEDs Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on SemiLEDs in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.