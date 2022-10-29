Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Increases By 22.0%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 3,674,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
3SBio Stock Performance
Shares of TRSBF stock remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. 3SBio has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80.
3SBio Company Profile
