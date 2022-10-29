Short Interest in 3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF) Increases By 22.0%

3SBio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,484,500 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 3,674,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

3SBio Stock Performance

Shares of TRSBF stock remained flat at $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.80. 3SBio has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

Get 3SBio alerts:

3SBio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

3SBio Inc, an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company provides TPIAO, a recombinant human thrombopoietin to treat chemotherapy-induced thrombopenia and immune thrombocytopenia; YISAIPU, a tumor necrosis factor for rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriasis; EPIAO and SEPO recombinant human erythropoietins to treat anemia; and Cipterbin for HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in combination with chemotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for 3SBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3SBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.