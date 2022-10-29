Short Interest in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) Expands By 42.0%

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the September 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Coffee Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Coffee stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.32. 20,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,223. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.35.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Coffee in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) by 186.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 349,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.11% of Coffee worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

